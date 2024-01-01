Family of Mike Aning

Words can not express the gratitude we have for all that have helped us through this difficult time. Thank you to the police department, first responders and ambulance crew. Thank you to the Dingmann Funeral Home for all their care and help. Also a big thank you to Pastor Steve for a wonderful service, and to our church family Also a big thank you to the Rock County Highway Department. Mike worked with the best! But most thanks to all of Mike’s and our friends and family for their continuing support and love.

God bless you all!

Aimee Schmidt

Chris and Jesse Aning

Jake and Marilyn Aning

Missy, Cory and Lily Rutten

