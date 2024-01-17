Each Thursday morning during the National Football League season, K101 radio morning announcer Rick Freitag (left) invites his grandson, Thaddeus Ginn, to talk about that week’s selected games, where Ginn has picked a winner. The segment called “Thursdays with Thaddeus” is aired at 9:45 a.m. Thursdays. KQAD radio morning announcer Max Hodgdon also selects his winners. Ginn holds a two-game bragging rights advantage as the NFL enters the conference playoffs. Mavis Fodness/Rock County Star Herald Photo
News 17 January 2024

'Thursdays with Thaddeus'

For the past 18 weeks, Luverne teenager Thaddeus Ginn has calmly leaned into the K101 radio studio microphone and explained why he chose certain National Football League teams to win those weeks’ games.

