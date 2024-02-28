Kwik Trip welcomed to Luverne

A Luverne Area Chamber ribbon-cutting took place Feb. 21 at the Luverne Kwik Trip location. Luverne store leader John Espe (center with scissors) cut the ceremonial ribbon. Pictured are (from left) Kristina Schott, Jane Lanphere, Patty McClain, Zoe Zek, Breanna Hofland, Syndal Pick, assistant store co-leader Courtney Rierson, assistant store co-leader Cortney Pavelko, Mary Cramer, Kristofer Aanenson, John Espe, Pat Baustian, Scott Zietlow, Crissy Reverts, Amber Lais, Nancy Scheidt, Stephanie Foshay, Knute Oldre and Joe Stortz. Mavis Fodness photo/Rock County Star Herald