Grass, nutcracker appear on Main Street boulevard

Lush green grass suddenly appeared on the boulevard of the parking lot on West Main Street near the library last week. The installation of sod, Sioux quartzite boulders and landscape vegetation is part of the city’s overall aesthetic improvements of downtown corners and streetscapes. The new greenspace also houses one of six artist-created 7-foot-tall nutcrackers in downtown Luverne. This one was created by artist Cora Mumme as a tribute to the Blue Mounds State Park. The city owns the parking lot and is paying for the nearly $8,000 landscaping project.