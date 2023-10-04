County levy to increase 3.6 percent; $500,000 for building improvements

Rock County’s levy is set to increase 3.6 percent for taxes payable in 2024 according to budget action that defers building improvements to next year.

In total, the levy will contribute $7 million to the county’s $13 million 2024 budget.

In previous years, commissioners concentrated on increasing the general fund reserves when setting the preliminary levy. This year commissioners are looking at the county-owned buildings.

Commissioners earmarked $500,000 of the 2024 levy for building improvements. These may include replacing the human services building roof, improving the courthouse HVAC system, and replacing the courthouse carpet.

Several years of increasing the general fund reserves has garnered a nine- to 10-month operating cushion.

In budget discussions on Sept. 5, auditor-treasurer Ashley Kurtz confirmed the reserve amount.

“I feel we are comfortable in reserves,” she said. “I am more concerned with upcoming expenses.”

More than $29 million in capital improvements and building maintenance projects have been identified in the county’s five-year capital improvement plan.

For 2024, $8 million in projects have been identified, including $5.8 million for county roads and bridges.

While many of the projects will be funded with state and federal dollars, the roof and HVAC improvements in the county buildings fall under maintenance and local levy expenditure.

Commissioner Greg Burger said the current reserve amount is appropriate in light of the growing list of building maintenance projects.

“We can just as well address them now instead of kicking the can down the road like we have been doing,” he said. “I think it is important to attack those projects and get it over with.”

The focus on buildings comes as increased state funding lessens the county’s obligations for corrections and prisoner care budgets.

The state funding increase means the county can decrease $25,000 in corrections spending and $28,897 in prisoner care in 2024.

Welfare cost increases are expected to be under 6 percent next year.

State aid to the county also increased for 2024 to $730,820 for an additional $170,419.

The county’s 2024 budget will be presented to the public at a Truth-in-Taxation hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, prior to the commissioners setting the final levy amount.

The meeting is in the courthouse commissioners room beginning at 6 p.m.