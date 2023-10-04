City makes final payment on wastewater treatment plant

Luverne City Council members approved final payments on the wastewater treatment plant improvement project at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The $11,182 payment to Gridor Construction, Inc. is for Phases 2 and 3 improvements that were completed in the past year.

The payment marks the end of a four-year, $14 million project to improve the city’s wastewater treatment capacity.

“What a great project to have done for the future of our community,” said Mayor Pat Baustian.

In Spring 2019, Gridor Construction Inc. was awarded the bid to rebuild the wastewater treatment plant which replaced major components, some as old as the original 1958 plant.

Phase 1 was completed prior to 2019, and the plant project was divided into two major parts after that.

Phase 2 construction was primarily for by Premium Minnesota Pork, which paid $6.7 million to have the wastewater treatment capacity needed for its production.

Phase 3 construction is to ensure capacity for the future growth of the community, according to Luverne City Administrator Jill Wolf.

“It is expected that the plant will last for the next 50 years, and the debt financing will be over a period of 30 years,” she said.

“The new wastewater plant allows Premium Minnesota Pork to do business in Luverne and have added jobs for hundreds of employees for the pork plant process and will add millions of dollars to the tax base of the city.”

At the same time, she said Phase 3 of the new wastewater plant will serve the current wastewater needs as well as provide for the future growth of the community.

In other business Tuesday the council:

•Amended the city’s comparable worth classification and pay for the city finance director position to reflect the position’s updated job description. The finance director position remains a Grade 9 as determined by comparable worth.

•Noted the city’s public facilities open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Staff will host tours of the power plant, the wastewater treatment plant and the public works shop. The Chamber will provide golf cart rides between facilities, and e-bikes will be available.

•Authorized the city administrator and mayor to sign agreements with ISG and Knutson Construction for roof replacement on the future child care center building. (See the related story.)