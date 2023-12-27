A year in review

Winter weather dominated headlines for the first few months of the year. After nearly 20 inches in the first week of January, snow continued for months, creating roadside snow walls that make it increasingly difficult for road workers to keep traveled paths open for motorists. This photo was taken Feb. 23, 2023, in Beaver Creek Township as a township employee attempts to widen 131st Street. Rock County Star Herald Photo
Rock County’s biggest news stories in 2023 follow a theme of growth, development and progress, and the Star Herald headlines over the past 12 months reflect strong and resilient communities behind those successes.