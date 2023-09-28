Sports photo galleries

With our new website design, the Star-Herald will be posting local sports galleries and events on a regular basis.

Galleries can be found on our site under the Community tab or at this link https://www.star-herald.com/gallery2

This is part of our subscription site and will only preview a single photos in a gallery without a subscription.

If you would like to subscribe you can here: https://www.star-herald.com/subscription-options

I will pick six sports photos from sporting events to share in the photo galleries. The photos will highlight activities and moments that represent the action of the sporting event. They will also have the date of the game and ending score of the event.

Photos will be in a slide show style gallery and individual slides can be clicked on to see a larger version of the shot.

You can share these on social media but they will include a Star-Herald watermark.

If you would like to see more photos of the events or purchase digital files/prints see my personal sports photography website at https://www.digitellstudio.com