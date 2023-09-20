Sakry hearing

STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of: Duane J. Sakry, Court File No. 67-PR-23-218 Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will

be held in this Court at 204 E. Brown Street, Luverne (via Zoom), Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Sandra Sakry, whose address is 902 E. 7th Street, Dell Rapids, SD 57022,

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised

at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative

will be appointed with full power to Administrator the Estate, including the power to collect

all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal

property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all

creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present claims to the Personal

Representative or to the Court Administraton within four months after the date of this

Notice or the claims will be barred.

Date Filed: Sept. 12, 2023 /s/ Terry S. Vajgrt

Judge of District Court

Attorney for: Petitioner

Name: Benjamin Vander Kooi, Jr. /s/ Natalie Reisch Firm: Vander Kooi Law Offices, P.A. Court Administrator

Street: 127 E. Main, PO Box 746

City, State, ZIP: Luverne, MN 56156

Attorney License No: 112124

Telephone: 507-283-9546

FAX: 507-283-9629

Email: lawkooi@gmail.com

(09-21, 09-28)