Sakry hearing
STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of: Duane J. Sakry, Court File No. 67-PR-23-218 Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will
be held in this Court at 204 E. Brown Street, Luverne (via Zoom), Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Sandra Sakry, whose address is 902 E. 7th Street, Dell Rapids, SD 57022,
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised
at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative
will be appointed with full power to Administrator the Estate, including the power to collect
all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal
property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all
creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present claims to the Personal
Representative or to the Court Administraton within four months after the date of this
Notice or the claims will be barred.
Date Filed: Sept. 12, 2023 /s/ Terry S. Vajgrt
Judge of District Court
Attorney for: Petitioner
Name: Benjamin Vander Kooi, Jr. /s/ Natalie Reisch Firm: Vander Kooi Law Offices, P.A. Court Administrator
Street: 127 E. Main, PO Box 746
City, State, ZIP: Luverne, MN 56156
Attorney License No: 112124
Telephone: 507-283-9546
FAX: 507-283-9629
Email: lawkooi@gmail.com
(09-21, 09-28)