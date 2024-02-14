Rock County reviews title

and summary of ordinance

Resolution No. 04-24

Title & Summary of Amendments to the Rock County Code of Ordinances,

Title XI, Chapter 113 Tobacco Sales & Use

WHEREAS, on December 26, 2023, the Rock County Board of Commissioners

was in receipt of a request to review the Rock County Code of Ordinances, Title XI,

Chapter 113 Tobacco Sales and Use; and

WHEREAS, upon the review of the current ordinance, the Rock County Board of Commissioners desires to amend Chapter 113 Tobacco Sales & Use; and

WHEREAS, on January 16, 2024, a Public Hearing was scheduled for February 6, 2024, to propose the following amendments to Title XI, Chapter 113 Tobacco Sales & Use:

113.03 (K) Proximity to youth-oriented facilities or houses or worship. In cities of

more than 2,500 residents, no license will be granted to any person for a retail establishment location that is within 250 feet of a park or house of worship,

as measured by the shortest line from the property line of the space to be

occupied by the proposed licensee to the nearest property line of a youth-

oriented facility. This restriction does not apply to an existing license holder

who has been licensed to sell licensed products in that same location for at least

one year before the date this section was enacted into law.

113.03 (L) Proximity to other licensed retailers

Remove section (L) referencing the distance between existing licensed retail establishments.

113.05 Fees

No license shall be issued to a person under this chapter until the appropriate license fee shall be paid in full. The fees will be identified on the county’s fee schedule and may be amended from time to time by the County Board.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the Rock County Board of Commissioners adopts amendments to Title XI, Chapter 113 Tobacco Sales & Use, effective March 01,

2024.

ADOPTED by the Rock County Board of Commissioners this 6th day of February, 2024.

/s/ Greg Burger

Greg Burger, Board Chairperson

ATTEST:

/s/ Susan Skattum

Susan Skattum, Deputy County Administrator

(02-15)