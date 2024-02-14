Notice of hearing for

temporary offloading

Notice of Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit

Pursuant to the Rock County Zoning Ordinance, notice is hereby given by the Rock County Planning and Zoning Commission that a public hearing will be held at the Rock County Law Enforcement Center located at 1000 North Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 26, 2024. A request has been made by the applicant, for a Conditional Use Permit to allow the placement and operation of a temporary offloading, storage, and staging facility for railway materials for the re-build of 7.5 miles of railway from Manley to Brandon. The applicant proposes to also use the site for offloading, storage, and loadout of oil to asphalt suppliers for public road projects in the region. The applicant proposes an expiration date of 12/31/2025 for the conditional use.

Applicant: Ellis & Eastern Co. in conjunction with Oilworx

Property Owner: Sweetman Construction Company

Parcel ID: 02-0305-100

Location: A 9.38 acre tract lying South of County Highway 4,

South and West of the Burlington Northern and Santa

Fe Railroad ROW, and North of the Ellis and Eastern

Railroad ROW, in the SE 1/4 of Section 35F of Beaver

Creek Twp. T102N, R47W Rock County, Minnesota

Zoning District: A-2, General Agriculture

All persons interested may appear and by heard at said time and place, or

submit views in writing or by representative.

Date: February 15, 2024

By Order of the Rock County Planning and Zoning Commission

Eric Hartman, Zoning Administrator

311 W. Gabrielson Road

Luverne, MN 56156

507-283-8862

(02-15, 02-22)