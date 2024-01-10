Mortgage foreclosure sale
set for Feb. 29
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS
ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 31, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $37,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Robert J. Shimmin a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#:
1006569-0000183891-7
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE
MORTGAGE: Ditech Financial, LLC
SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 22, 2017, Rock County Recorder, as Document Number 191205
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THE SOUTH 35 FEET OF LOT 2 AND ALL OF LOTS 3 AND 4 IN BLOCK 2 OF
THE ORIGINAL PLAT OF THE VILLAGE (NOW CITY) OF KENNETH, ROCK
COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 376 Main St, Kenneth, MN 56147
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 17-0031-000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Rock
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $24,122.18
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 29, 2024, 10:00 A.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, West Side Sheriff Dept, Front Step, Luverne, MN 56156
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2025, or the next business day if February 28, 2025, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
"THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: January 4, 2024
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
