H-BC School Board

meets Aug. 28

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Aug. 28, 2023

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at

7 p.m. at the Elementary School in Beaver Creek (404 S. 4th St) for building walk-

through then convened in the H-BC Secondary School Board room, 301

N Summit Ave, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack, Helgeson, Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal Kellenberger and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance.

Motion by Bosch, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve the agenda.

Visitors to the meeting were Mavis Fodness (Rock County Star Herald)

for the Elementary School tour and Ms Klumper.

COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPDATES: None

Motion by Rauk, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve consent

agenda:

-Minutes—08/14/2023

-Bills

-Imprest Cash Report

-Treasurer Report as of 7/31/23

-Student Activity Account as of 7/31/23

-Assigning Mark Top as Preschool Route Driver for the 2023-2024 School

Year

Motion by Harnack, second by Rozbeoom, and carried to approve Donation

Resolution:

$60 from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Elementary Student Council

$60 from Blackbaud Giving Fund for Secondary Student Council

Motion by Rauk, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve World Classroom Trip to Washington DC for 2025, June 28 - July 1, 2025 - Current 6/7/8 graders.

DISTRICT NON ACTION ITEMS:

-Secondary Principal Report

-Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

-New Staff orientation August 28

-All Staff and Family Picnic, August 29

-Secondary and Elementary School Open House 8/30

-Regular Board meeting, Monday, September 11

-Regular Board meeting, Monday, September 25

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Uittenbogaard, and carried to approve

adjournment of meeting.

Time of Adjournment 8:16 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(09-21)