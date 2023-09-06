H-BC School Board

meets Aug. 14

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Aug. 14, 2023

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:02 p.m. in the H-BC Secondary School Board room, 301 N Summit Ave, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Gehrke, Harnack, Helgeson,

Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal

Kellenberger and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board

member Bosch was absent.

Motion by Harnack, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve the agenda.

Addition to agenda: 7.7.

Visitor to the meeting was Megan Klumper.

COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPDATES:

Building/Grounds Steering Committee- 8/3/2023, Personnel/Finance Committee-

08/8/2023

Motion by Rauk, second by Harnack, and carried to approve consent agenda:

-Minutes—7/24/2023 and 08/04/2023 Special Meeting

-Bills

-Breakfast price for adults and extra entree price for breakfast and lunch for adults

and students

-Resignation of Courtney Kruger as assistant volleyball coach.

-Accepting Arlen Leenderts resignation as bus driver effective September 1, 2023.

-Assigning Tyson Metzger as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach for the 2023-2024

School Year

-Assigning Lydia Scruggs as Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2023-2024

school year

-Assigning Mark Top as am bus route driver for the 2023-2024 School Year. -Hiring Paul Opheim as Full Time Secondary Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor

with required license approval for the 2023-2024 School Year

-Hiring April Prohl as Full Time Special Education Teacher with required license

approval for the 2023-2024 School Year

-Entering into Contract Negotiations with Superintendent/Elementary

Principal, Todd Holthaus

-2023-2024 District Testing Calendar

-Setting 90 Chromebooks as excess district property and directing the

Superintendent to sell or dispose.

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve awarding

Liquid Propane Provider for the 2023-2024 School Year.

Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve

awarding Fuel Oil Provider for the 2023-2024 School Year.

Motion by Rauk, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve high quote

for the sale of the 2015 Dodge Caravan.

Motion by Uittenbogaard, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve

Freese School District Tax Abatement Request for five years beginning with

the 2021 Tax Year and for the next five years as requested and in alignment

with the district’s tax abatement program.

Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve a resolution declaring Supt. Todd Holthaus as the identified official with authority for the MN Department of Education and Identity and Access Management System.

Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve American

Fence Quote to remove and install a new fence along the west side of football field

complex.

Motion by Uittenbogaard, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve assigning

Chad Rauk as Head Boys Basketball Coach for the 2023-2024 School Year under grounds of district policy #210. Tamara Rauk abstained from voting.

DISTRICT NON ACTION ITEMS:

-Secondary Principal Report

-Superintendent Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

Walkthrough of Buildings- Begin meeting at Elementary School in Beaver Creek

Motion by Harnack, second by Rauk, and carried to approve adjournment of

meeting.

Time of Adjournment 7:49 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

(09-07)