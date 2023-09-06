H-BC School Board
meets Aug. 14
Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671
Minutes
Aug. 14, 2023
The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:02 p.m. in the H-BC Secondary School Board room, 301 N Summit Ave, Hills, MN.
Board members and Administration present were Gehrke, Harnack, Helgeson,
Rauk, Rozeboom and Uittenbogaard. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal
Kellenberger and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board
member Bosch was absent.
Motion by Harnack, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve the agenda.
Addition to agenda: 7.7.
Visitor to the meeting was Megan Klumper.
COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPDATES:
Building/Grounds Steering Committee- 8/3/2023, Personnel/Finance Committee-
08/8/2023
Motion by Rauk, second by Harnack, and carried to approve consent agenda:
-Minutes—7/24/2023 and 08/04/2023 Special Meeting
-Bills
-Breakfast price for adults and extra entree price for breakfast and lunch for adults
and students
-Resignation of Courtney Kruger as assistant volleyball coach.
-Accepting Arlen Leenderts resignation as bus driver effective September 1, 2023.
-Assigning Tyson Metzger as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach for the 2023-2024
School Year
-Assigning Lydia Scruggs as Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2023-2024
school year
-Assigning Mark Top as am bus route driver for the 2023-2024 School Year. -Hiring Paul Opheim as Full Time Secondary Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor
with required license approval for the 2023-2024 School Year
-Hiring April Prohl as Full Time Special Education Teacher with required license
approval for the 2023-2024 School Year
-Entering into Contract Negotiations with Superintendent/Elementary
Principal, Todd Holthaus
-2023-2024 District Testing Calendar
-Setting 90 Chromebooks as excess district property and directing the
Superintendent to sell or dispose.
Motion by Rozeboom, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve awarding
Liquid Propane Provider for the 2023-2024 School Year.
Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve
awarding Fuel Oil Provider for the 2023-2024 School Year.
Motion by Rauk, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve high quote
for the sale of the 2015 Dodge Caravan.
Motion by Uittenbogaard, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve
Freese School District Tax Abatement Request for five years beginning with
the 2021 Tax Year and for the next five years as requested and in alignment
with the district’s tax abatement program.
Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve a resolution declaring Supt. Todd Holthaus as the identified official with authority for the MN Department of Education and Identity and Access Management System.
Motion by Harnack, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve American
Fence Quote to remove and install a new fence along the west side of football field
complex.
Motion by Uittenbogaard, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve assigning
Chad Rauk as Head Boys Basketball Coach for the 2023-2024 School Year under grounds of district policy #210. Tamara Rauk abstained from voting.
DISTRICT NON ACTION ITEMS:
-Secondary Principal Report
-Superintendent Report
AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:
Walkthrough of Buildings- Begin meeting at Elementary School in Beaver Creek
Motion by Harnack, second by Rauk, and carried to approve adjournment of
meeting.
Time of Adjournment 7:49 p.m.
Tamara Rauk, Clerk
(09-07)