City of Luverne seeks childcare

interior renovation bids

City of Luverne Childcare Center ­- Interior Renovation

Advertisement for Bid

Notice is hereby given that bids will be received by Knutson Construction Services for the City of Luverne Childcare Center – Interior Renovation project, located in Luverne, Minnesota. Sealed Bids for each individual Trade Package and / or combined Trade Packages will be received electronically until 2:00 P.M. C.S.T. on March 5th, 2024. The bids shall be emailed to katobids@knutsonconstruction.com, except for Trade Package 01A. Knutson Construction Services intends to submit a bid for Trade Package 01A, all Trade Package 01A bids are to be emailed to madeline.newman@isginc.com. Knutson Construction Services will submit their bid 24 hours in advance of the bid submission deadline to the email address listed above for Trade Package 01A. Bids received after 2:00 P.M. CST will be rejected. Bids must be submitted on the prescribed bid forms and in accordance with the requirements of the Contract Bidding Documents.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at the site location, 1 Roundwind Road, Luverne, MN 56156, on February 20th, 2024, at 11:00 AM C.S.T. Pre-bid will not be mandatory, but

highly recommended for any interested parties. A link to a Matterport scan will be available

in the bid documents. Please reference this for all questions pertaining to existing condi-

tions/current state of the building. Any questions or concerns with the Pre-bid can

be directed to Jack Gafkjen, Knutson Project Engineer II. 612-916-7965.

jgafkjen@knutsonconstruction.com

The owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to accept any bid. The contractor’s proposals shall hold firm for ninety (90) days from the date of bid opening.

Mutually agreed upon extensions of time may be made, if necessary.

The contractor and all subcontractors shall submit to the Owner a signed

statement verifying compliance with each of the criteria described in the State of

Minnesota “Responsible Contractor” law as codified in Minnesota Statute section

16C.285. See the instructions to Bidders for more details.

The Contract Documents will be available to view and download on the Quest CDN Online Plan Room, The Sioux Falls Builder’s Exchange, Plains Builder’s Exchange, and other local Builder’s Exchanges. The documents are anticipated to be available for downloading on February 14th, 2024. The Ad for Bid will be published in the local newspaper, The Star Herald. To access plans, please visit one of the exchanges above.

Knutson Construction Services Rochester, Inc. is the Construction Manager at Risk

and ISG Inc. is the Architect for the City of Luverne Childcare Center – Interior Renovation

Project.

Knutson Project Contacts:

Project Manager, Collin Bennett - 507-696-2825

Project Engineer, Jack Gafkjen - 612-916-7965

(02-15)