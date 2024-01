2024 Rock County

budget summary

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following is a summary of the operation budget for the 2024 fiscal year

of the County of Rock. This summary is published in accordance with Minnesota

Statute 375.169. The detail for the County Budget is on file in the Office of the County

Auditor-Treasurer at the Courthouse and may be reviewed during normal hours,

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday.