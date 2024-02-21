Check is in the mail

Is it possible you overlooked a rebate check that didn’t get cashed? If so, you may soon get a reissued check, so watch your mail and know what you’re looking for.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced last week that they will begin reissuing over 128,000 one-time tax rebate checks that have gone uncashed and subsequently expired after their November and December issuance dates.

The mailing of reissued checks will start this week and should be completed by mid-March, so residents are encouraged to be familiar with the notification and be wary of scams.



What do the checks look like?

Unlike previously mailed checks, these will be mailed from the State

of Minnesota.

The checks are still protected by standard banking safeguards that help detect and deter fraud.



Is the one-time tax rebate taxable?

This rebate payment is not taxable on your Minnesota income tax

return.

The Internal Revenue Service determined this rebate to be taxable on

the federal return.

Due to this decision, all rebate recipients were sent a Form 1099-MISC to use when filing their 2023 individual income tax returns.

If you include this payment in your federal adjusted gross income, subtract it from Minnesota taxable income on line 33 of Schedule M1M and on line 10 of Form M1PR on your state returns.

What if an eligible taxpayer still has not received a rebate?

The Minnesota Department of Revenue will work with taxpayers who are eligible but did not get their rebate.

If a taxpayer thinks they are eligible and didn't receive a rebate by May 1, 2024, they should contact the department at

651-556-3000.

Payments of $260 went to individuals whose adjusted gross income in 2021 was $75,000 or less.

Married couples who file jointly and had adjusted gross incomes of $150,000 or less got $520. Eligible families also got another $260 per dependent, up to three, for a maximum of $1,300.

About 2.1 million Minnesotans were eligible.

If you filed your taxes online and the state has your banking information, you should get a direct deposit. Otherwise, you'll get a paper check.

The rebates are part of legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in May 2023 to return a portion of a projected $17.6 billion budget surplus to taxpayers.

He previously said the aim of the rebates and the rest of the package was to “make life more affordable for middle-class Minnesotans.”