James A. Hamann, age 85, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on February 18.

Jim was a 1956 graduate of Luverne High School. His career was in education as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent. He was with Edina Public Schools for 26 years.

Services were February 27 at the Washburn McReavy Edina Chapel.

Memorials preferred to Luverne Dollars for Scholars, noting the Jim and Mavis Hamann Scholarship Fund.