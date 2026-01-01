Family of Daniel Rust

Thank you so much for the many expressions of sympathy during the loss of our dear son, partner and father, brother and grandson, Daniel Jeffrey Rust. The beautiful cards, food, flowers, hugs and prayers, memorial gifts, which are in a fund for his daughter Eleanor, helped so much during this very difficult time for us. Thank you so much Pastor Steve Voris for the comforting words, and the assurance that God was with Daniel when his life started, during his life, and when his life ended. Thanks to Hartquist Funeral Home and their staff for taking care of the arrangements. We couldn’t have gotten through this without the love we felt from our family, friends, community, etc. What a blessing you all are!

Jeff and Page Rust

Cody and Eleanor

Brittany and Kolton

Gloria Rust

(3.26-3.28)