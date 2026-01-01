Nobles County is hiring an Eligibility Specialist. Apply now for this exciting career opportunity! New starting wage: $25.68/hour You can make a difference in our community by helping individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency! Applies program eligibility criteria to individual client requests for assistance with SNAP (food support), Cash Assistance, Healthcare, and other financial assistance programs. Must be able to independently research, comprehend and apply program policies and rules as intended for applicants.Qualifications: High School diploma, minimum three years clerical, business or bookkeeping experience. We offer flexible scheduling and telecommute options following an initial probationary period. Proficiency in a second language may be eligible for an extra $1.00/hour. Excellent Benefit Package. APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: Open until filled. EEO/AA Employer (3.19-4.4)