Blue Mounds State Park hiring building and grounds worker/night security ranger

Blue Mounds State Park is hiring a temporary seasonal Building and Grounds Worker/Night Security Ranger. Applicants must be 18 years old to apply. This position is anticipated to work from mid-May to Labor Day. Starting pay is $20.51/hr. To read the position description or apply, visit: https://mn.gov/mmb/careers/search-for-jobs/. Under the “External Applicants” window, click on “Search for Jobs now”, and search for job id: 92267 Buildings & Grounds Worker. Apply by March 10.

