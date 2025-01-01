Family of Ed Elbers card of thanks

The family of Edwin “Ed” Elbers would like to thank the family members, friends, and neighbors who helped and supported Ed prior to his passing and who also shared warm memories, sympathy and acts of kindness to us following his passing. Special thanks go out to the doctors, nurses and staff at Sanford Clinic and Hospital in Luverne and Sioux Falls for the wonderful care they provided him, especially during his final months. We’d also like to thank Rev. Dr. Steven Voris and every-one at First Presbyterian Church of Luverne for the beautiful funeral service and luncheon and to the caring staff at Hartquist Funeral Home for their compassion, professionalism and support.

With sincere thanks,

The family of Ed Elbers

