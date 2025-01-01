Family of Darlene McClure card of thanks

The family of Darlene McClure would like to thank everyone for the cards and flowers, kind words of sympathy and to Julie for all the food and help you provided during this difficult time. A special thank you to Luverne Vets Home for their care of Mom for the last 10 1/2 years while she was there. Thank you to Sanford Hospice and to Kurt at Dingmann Funeral Home for all your help. It is very appreciated.

Debi and Cliff Scholten

Diane and Gary Blattner

Doug and Carol McClure

(1.3-1.8)