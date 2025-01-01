Palisades State Park and Big Sioux Recreation Area

Help Wanted - Summer Seasonal positions and  internships available! Palisades State Park and Big Sioux Recreation Area are accepting applications for summer seasonal positions and internships! Salaries range from $14.06-$20.28/hr. Full and part time jobs available. Applicants must be age 16 by date of hire. Interviews will begin in January, so get your application in quickly as possible. For an application or questions either email palisadespark@state.sd.us or call 605-773-6245. EOE                (12.20-1.8)

