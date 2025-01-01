The City of Adrian is accepting applications for Billing Clerk/Community Assistant
The City of Adrian is accepting applications for Billing Clerk/Community Assistant. An associate degree in accounting, business administration or related field is desired or comparable work experience. Applications accepted until position filled, first review of applications is December 15. Vacancy notice and application forms are available at Adrian City Hall and on the city’s website. www.adrian.govoffice2.com EOE (12.4-12.13)