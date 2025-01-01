The City of Adrian is accepting applications for Billing Clerk/Community Assistant

The City of Adrian is accepting applications for Billing Clerk/Community Assistant. An associate degree in accounting, business administration or related field is desired or comparable work experience. Applications accepted until position filled, first review of applications is December 15. Vacancy notice and application forms are available at Adrian City Hall and on the city’s website. www.adrian.govoffice2.com EOE            (12.4-12.13)

You must log in to continue reading. Log in or subscribe today.

Star Media

 

 
 

Sign Up for the Announcer Coupon Club


2025 Pheasants Forever Raffle Winners

 