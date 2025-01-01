Nobles County Community Services/family services is hiring a social worker

Nobles County Community Services, Family & Children’s Services, Child Protection/Children’s Mental Health is hiring a Social Worker. Join our dynamic social work team now to start working with families. Social Workers help improve quality of life and safety issues through linking individuals and families to needed services and building robust working relationships with them. We offer flexible scheduling and telecommute options following an initial probationary period. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, or closely related field, with one year experience in social work preferred. Valid driver’s license required. Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply. Proficiency in a second language may be eligible for an extra $1.00 per hour. Excellent Benefit package. APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: Open until filled. EEO/AA Employer.

