Nobles County Community Services is hiring an

Account Technician

Apply now for this exciting career opportunity!

Provide specialized accounting functions in support of Child Support, Income Maintenance, Social Services and Public Health. Develops, reviews, reconciles and sorts reports and billings for the Community Services Department. This position also updates vendor files and client information, assists with training, collections, and other reporting.

Qualifications: Associate’s degree in accounting or business administration with a minimum of one year of experience in accounting or related field.

APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Excellent Benefit Package. Deadline: Open until filled, first review date 11/04/2025. EEO/AA Employer (10.23-11.8)