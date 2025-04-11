Nobles County Assessor's Department is hiring appraisers

Nobles County Assessor’s Department is currently accepting applications to hire one of the following positions depending on qualifications:

Property Appraiser I: supports the daily activities of the Nobles County Assessor’s office in valuation, assessment, and administrative fields.

Property Appraiser: Fairly, accurately and equitable appraises property for tax assessment purposes according to state and county guidelines. Must possess CMA.

Senior Property Appraiser: fairly, accurately and equitably appraises property for tax assessment purposes according to state and county guidelines. Must possess AMA.

APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job descriptions, qualifications, and benefit sheets. Deadline: Open until filled, first review date 11/04/2025. EEO/AA Employer (10.23-11.8)