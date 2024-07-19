Family of Shirley Reisdorfer thank you

The family of Shirley Reisdorfer would like to express their thanks to everyone for their thoughts, prayers and visits to Mom this past year. And for your sympathy. To the entire staff at the Mary Jane Brown Home, we can’t thank you enough for the great care you gave Mom. You are all amazing and very caring people. And to the staff and residents, thank you for your friendship to Mom. We will never forget your kindness.

Family of Shirley Reisdorfer

(7.19-7.24)