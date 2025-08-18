Ellsworth Public School hiring elementary instructor

Ellsworth Public School is seeking a full time Elementary instructor for a shared 4th/5th grade position. The candidate should have a current MN teaching license in Elementary Education or the ability to obtain a license. If you are interested in the position and have a bachelor’s degree, we may be able to assist you in obtaining a license. This position will be open until filled. The starting date for this position will be August 18, 2025. To apply, send a letter of interest, resume and 3 letters of recommendation to: amy.labat@isd514.org. (7.19-8.7)