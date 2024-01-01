Ellsworth Public School is hiring

Ellsworth Public School – ISD #514 is looking for an Administrative Assistant!

•Help support school operations, transportation, athletics, and student services.

•Located in Ellsworth, MN •Start Date: July, 2025

•Flexible hours – year-round, part-time •Great for organized, tech-savvy individuals Interested? Apply today!

•District Application •Email letter of interest, resume, and three letters of reference to darcey.groen@isd514.org.

507-967-2242 Position is open until filled. (7.3-7.19)