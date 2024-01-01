Nobles County Community Services is hiring a Registered Nurse. If you have a passion for public health and serving the community this could be the career for you! Contact us today and see what a difference you can make! This position works with Family Home Visiting for prenatal and post-partum women and newborns, Child and Teen Check Ups, WIC, and Public Health Preparedness among others. Join our team and you’ll be part of a skilled, caring, and knowledgeable professional group whose talents and contributions promote, strengthen and protect the health of individuals and families. Excellent Benefits! Weekends and Holidays off! Flexible scheduling and telecommuting available after probationary period. APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: Open until filled. EEO/AA Employer (6.7-6.26)