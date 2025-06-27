Nobles County Assessor’s Department is hiring a Property Appraiser I/Property Appraiser/Senior Property Appraiser

The Nobles County Assessor’s Department is currently accepting applications to hire one of the following positions depending on qualifications: Property Appraiser I: supports the daily activities of the Nobles County Assessor’s office in valuation, assessment, and administrative fields. Property Appraiser:  Fairly, accurately and equitable appraises property for tax assessment purposes according to state and county guidelines.  Must possess CMA. Senior Property Appraiser: fairly, accurately and equitably appraises property for tax assessment purposes according to state and county guidelines.  Must possess AMA. APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us  for application and to view full job descriptions, qualifications, and benefit sheets. Deadline:  Open until filled, first review date June 27, 2025. EEO/AA Employer                      (6.7-6.26)

