Ellsworth Public School is seeking a K-12 PE/Health/DAPE instructor
Ellsworth Public School is seeking a K-12 PE/Health/DAPE instructor. The possible candidate should have a current MN teaching license in Physical Education, Health, and DAPE or the ability to obtain a license. If you are interested in the position and have a bachelor’s degree, we may be able to assist you in obtaining a license.
This position will be open until filled. The starting date for this position will be August 18, 2025. A complete application will include:
Letter of interest
Resume Transcript(s)
Three letters of recommendation
District employment application (Can be found on the school website ellsworthschoolsmn.org -->District-->Employment Opportunities
Application materials can be e-mailed to amy.labat@isd514.org or mailed to:
Amy Labat, Principal
Ellsworth Public School
513 S. Broadway St.
Ellsworth, MN 56129 (4.26-5.15)