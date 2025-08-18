Ellsworth Public School is seeking a K-12 PE/Health/DAPE instructor. The possible candidate should have a current MN teaching license in Physical Education, Health, and DAPE or the ability to obtain a license. If you are interested in the position and have a bachelor’s degree, we may be able to assist you in obtaining a license.

This position will be open until filled. The starting date for this position will be August 18, 2025. A complete application will include:

Letter of interest

Resume Transcript(s)

Three letters of recommendation

District employment application (Can be found on the school website ellsworthschoolsmn.org -->District-->Employment Opportunities

Application materials can be e-mailed to amy.labat@isd514.org or mailed to:

Amy Labat, Principal

Ellsworth Public School

513 S. Broadway St.

Ellsworth, MN 56129 (4.26-5.15)