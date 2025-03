The family of Terry Rodman is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received during this difficult time. We are so touched by the thoughtfulness of the flowers, cards and kind words. It means a lot to us to hear everyone’s special memories of our amazing husband, dad and grandpa. He was very loved and is missed so much.

Thank you again,

Kris, Shannon, Shawna and Jason Rodman and families

(3.20-3.22)