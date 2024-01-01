Family of Case Feikema thank you

The family of Case Feikema, Jr. would like to thank Dr. Nolz, Dr. Spronk and the Sanford Luverne nursing staff for their care of Case while he was in the hospital. Thank you to the Hospice Cottage Staff for their care of Case in his final days. What a blessing to have in our community. Thank you to Jeff Hartquist and his wonderful staff for their care and attention to details. We feel blessed to live in a wonderful community!

Rose Feikema,

Corlin and Sharon Feikema & family,

Theron Feikema

Derick Feikema

