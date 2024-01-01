Nobles County Community Services is hiring a dietician, registered nurse and social worker. Do you have a passion for public health and serving the community? Nobles County has the following career opportunities for you in its Community Service Department!

Dietician: Provides nutrition education and health assessments through our Women, Infants, and Children’s Nutrition Program (WIC). Primary responsibilities include assessing nutritional risks, screening for program eligibility, and providing nutrition education to children and families.

Registered Nurse (RN): Provides professional nursing services within the public health department, schools, and in the community that address disease prevention and control, screening clinics, and on-gong nursing services as outlined in the Minnesota Board of Nursing Nurse Practice Act.

Social Worker – Child Protection: Provides intensive social work services for the protection, rehabilitation, and care of dependent, neglected, and/or seriously emotionally disturbed children and their families, as well as providing professional social work services in regard to complex social problems and issues of Nobles County.

•Weekends and Holidays off!

•Tele-work and Flexible Scheduling Available

•Excellent Benefit Package.

•Bilingual candidates encouraged to apply; proficiency in a second language may be eligible for an extra $1.00 per hour.

APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job descriptions/benefit sheets. Deadline: Open until filled. EEO/AA Employer (1.4-1.23)