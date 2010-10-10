Van Der Brink thank you

Thank you to our neighbors - Cliff, Isaiah and Cerissa, our family and first responders for their immediate response when Rich had his accident on July 3! Thank you for the excellent care at the Sanford facilities, and Mary Jane Brown Good Samaritan Society to assure his recovery so he is able to live at home again. Thank you to friends and family for your prayers, concern, food, rides and all the special favors shown to us during his recovery. Thank God for His miraculous healing! We are blessed to live in this caring community!

Rich and Greta

Van Der Brink

(10.10-10.12)