Thank you to everyone for turning out for our 70/50th celebration. Thanks to BMAT, Luverne Chamber, Quality Printing, Sew Creative, Dakota Sound, Magnolia Cafe, Victoria Stearns, Wildflowers Coffee Boutique, Big Top Tent Rentals and Davis Campground/Cabins. A special thanks to all of our players and singers. It was a great weekend of music and memories.

Blessings and Happy Trails!

Ron and Jane Cote