The family of Marian Braa wishes to thank everyone for the expressions of sympathy, cards, memorials, food, hugs, and comforting words at the time of her passing. The sharing of memories of all the good times with our mom was wonderful. Special thanks to Dr. Spronk and his nurses, the Hospice staff for the care they provided, Pastor Booe for the memorial service, Pizza Ranch for providing a place to gather to share more memories, and to Jeff Hartquist and his staff for completing the funeral arrangements, even arranging for a cardinal to sing all during the graveside service! It was all very much appreciated. She will be missed by many.

Barb & Doug Hasert,

Bernita & Jim Wichmann, Bruce & Jan Braa,

Bart & Becky Braa,

Burdell & Monica Braa, and all their families