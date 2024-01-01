We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all our friends and family who supported us with our husband, father, grandfather Marinus Klarenbeek’s passing. A special thank you to the nursing staff and hospice staff at Avera Hospital in Rock Rapids. They took such wonderful care of his needs with their kindness. Also a special thank you to Jurrens Funeral Home. They took special care with our whole family. To our friends and family, your support and love were our strength. The outpouring of condolences and kindness were a source of great comfort to us. We are thankful for your presence in our lives and in Marinus’s life.

The family of Marinus

Klarenbeek

Millie Klarenbeek, Verlyn & Myra Eben, Dale & Cori, Leon & his fiancee Nhi To, Gary & Shannon, and Mike & Shannon Klarenbeek & their families