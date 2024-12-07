Nobles County Community Services is hiring a family home educator. Purpose: As a Family Home Educator, you will play a crucial role in providing support and guidance to expectant mothers and families with young children. Your primary responsibilities will include conducting home visits, offering parenting education, and connecting families to essential resources to ensure the health and well-being of both mothers and children. This role requires empathy, strong interpersonal skills, and a deep understanding of maternal and child health and development.

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, Community Health Education, Child Development, Social Work or other closely related field and two years of experience working with young children and/or parents. Valid Driver’s License required. Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

Proficiency in a second language may be eligible for an extra $1.00 per hour. Excellent Benefit package.

APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: Open until filled, first review 07/12/2024. EEO/AA Employer. (7.3-7.20)