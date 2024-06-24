Nobles County Community Services is hiring a CHS Administrator/Public Health Supervisor.

If you have a passion for public health and are seeking a leadership position this may be the career for you! This position is responsible for directing and managing the work of the public health unit. The unit is focused on assessing and monitoring health trends in the community as well as maternal, child, and family health, public health preparedness, chronic disease and injury prevention, communications, equity, and others. See complete list of qualifications and Job Description at: www.co.nobles.mn.us/Jobs & Careers. Preference will be given to Registered Nurse candidates with eligibility for PHN Certification.

APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: open until filled, first review date 06/24/2024. EEO/AA Employer. (6.6-6.22)