Nobles County Community Services is accepting applications for Administrative Services Supervisor. Do you want to look forward to going to work in a rewarding career helping others? We need you! This position supervises and directs the work of the front office clerical staff placing a heavy emphasis on outstanding customer service. The position also assists the agency Management Team in various administrative ways.

QUALIFICATIONS: Associates degree in Business Administration, Secretarial Science, with three years of experience in office administration, general office work, and/or secretarial work. Previous supervisory experience and/or experience working in a public health or social service agency preferred. Driver’s license required. Bilingual preferred.

APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: Open until filled, first review date May 16, 2024. EEO/AA Employer.

(5.2-5.18)