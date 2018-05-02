Nobles County Community Services is accepting applications for Administrative Services Supervisor
Nobles County Community Services is accepting applications for Administrative Services Supervisor. Do you want to look forward to going to work in a rewarding career helping others? We need you! This position supervises and directs the work of the front office clerical staff placing a heavy emphasis on outstanding customer service. The position also assists the agency Management Team in various administrative ways.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associates degree in Business Administration, Secretarial Science, with three years of experience in office administration, general office work, and/or secretarial work. Previous supervisory experience and/or experience working in a public health or social service agency preferred. Driver’s license required. Bilingual preferred.
APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: Open until filled, first review date May 16, 2024. EEO/AA Employer.
(5.2-5.18)