Nobles County Community Services is accepting applications for a Registered Nurse. If you have a passion for working with the public and coordinating services to assist others in maintaining their independence, this could be the career for you! Join our team and you’ll be part of a skilled, caring, and knowledgeable professional group whose talents and contributions promote, strengthen and protect the health of individuals and families, and assist people in maintaining their safe independence as long as possible. This position will provide comprehensive direct care needs assessments, education, planning and referral for services to assist individuals in maintaining their independence in their home communities. Previous experience with home and community based service provision preferred. Excellent Benefits! Weekends and Holidays off! Flexible scheduling and telecommuting available after probationary period.

APPLY TO: Nobles County Administration Office. Visit our website at www.co.nobles.mn.us for application and to view full job description and benefit sheet. Deadline: Open until filled, first review date 05/13/2024. EEO/AA Employer (5.2-5.18)