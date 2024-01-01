The family of Allan Top would like to thank the Hills Rescue Squad, Avera McKennan Hospital, Tuff Memorial Home, and Avera @ Home for all the loving care. Thank you to everyone for all the acts of kindness shown to Al and our family. It is overwhelming and carried us through a difficult time. Thank you to Pastor Jason Martens, Glenda McGaffee, and Keith Elbers for a beautiful service, Tony’s Catering, and the Bethlehem Lutheran Church women for serving lunch. Thank you to the Hills Fire Department for honoring Al and our family with the Last Call service and the interment ceremony. We want to thank Jurrens Funeral Home for guiding us in our plans and making sure all our wishes were met.

Forever grateful!

Judy Top

Mike & Melissa Top & family

Mark & Erin Top & family

Kristen & Jason Debbelde & family

(3.30-4.4)