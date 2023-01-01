The family of Clarence Hargesheimer would like to express our deep gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has shown support and sympathy during the passing of our beloved father and grandfather. Your thoughtful gestures, memorials, gifts, food and kind words have brought us comfort and peace during this difficult time. A special thank you goes to the dedicated Luverne Hospice Care Team. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Luverne Medical Center for their compassion, care, and unwavering devotion to him. Additionally, we want to thank Hartquist Funeral Home for handling the arrangements and express our gratitude to Pastor Joseph Steenholdt and Luverne Christian Reformed Church family for their ongoing support.

Kevin and Crystal Ailts

Bruce and Michelle Hargesheimer

Robert and Leslie

Hargesheimer

and family