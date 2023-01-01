The family of Julie Klein would like to express their deep appreciation to the people that knew her routine, were concerned when she didn’t show up to work, and then went to her home to check on her. Thank you to law enforcement and ambulance crew for a quick repsonse time. To all the staff at Hartquist Funeral Home, your loving kindness and patience did not go unnoticed. Thank you to St. Catherine’s Church congregation, Monsinger Kosse and Kevin, members that served the meal, helped at the funeral mass, and sewed many quilts with her over the years to donate to missions and give to family. To friends, family and neighbors who have offered condolences, kindness and messages of comfort during this difficult time, we thank you all. And for all the people that we have not mentioned, please know that your love and kindness was not unappreciated. There were so many lives that she touched that we can’t possibly list everyone. It helps our pain, to know that she impacted so many other people in a loving way. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Thank you again to everyone from the bottom of our hearts.

Sincerely,

Dennis Klein and his girls,

Michelle, Brenda, Katherine and Emily