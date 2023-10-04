Twenty-three bands participate in 72nd annual Tri-State Band Festival

Record head affects student performers, fans as first responders deal with medical emergencies

Summer returned to southwest Minnesota Saturday as Luverne hosted the 72nd Annual Tri-State Band Festival.

Seventeen bands marched down Main Street for the morning parade competition along with Luverne bands as hosts.

Nine bands participated in the afternoon field competition on the high school football field.

As temperatures reached into the 90s Saturday afternoon, emergency services dealt with many heat-related medical issues throughout the afternoon, according to festival organizers.

The field competition was halted for 15 minutes due to lightning in the area and a minutes-long downpour before the competition resumed.

This year marked the return of a parade marshal to lead the event down Main Street.

This year’s parade marshal was Maryln VanGrootheest, who served on the Tri-State Band Festival Committee from 2012 through 2020.

She represented festival committee members who retired in the past five years.

The selection of a parade marshal was stopped in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other honorees included Keith Graber (2010-2021), Seana Graber (2010-2021), Kathryn Hart (2020), Rachel Renken (2017-2022), Karen Roberts (2010-2022), Janet Slieter (2017-2022) and Nancy Scheidt (2012-2019.)

As announced during the parade, “Through their leadership and guidance, the Tri-State Band Festival continues to offer a great experience for marching band students in the Tri-State area.”

Results from the 2023 event include:

Parade Class A

1. Murray County Central.

2. Adrian-Ellsworth.

Field Class A

No Class A bands competed in the field competition.

Parade Class AA

1. Sioux Falls Christian.

2. West Central.

Field Class AA

1. West Central.

2. Lennox.

West Central earned outstanding woodwinds section and percussion, while Lennox was selected for outstanding auxiliary and drum major.

Parade Class AAA

1. Tea.

2. Stewartville.

Field Class AAA

1. O’Gorman.

2. Marshall.

Marshall was named outstanding woodwinds and percussion. O’Gorman had the outstanding auxiliary and drum major.

Parade Class AAAA

1. Worthington.

Field Class AAAA

1. Brandon Valley.

2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

Brandon Valley earned outstanding woodwinds, percussion and auxiliary, while Sioux Falls Roosevelt earned outstanding drum major.

Marshall was awarded with the K.M. Getman award.

Sioux Falls Christian won the parade sweepstakes award.

Field sweepstakes was earned by Brandon Valley.

The people’s choice awards went to West Central in parade and Brandon Valley in field competition.