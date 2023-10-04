Twenty-three bands participate in 72nd annual Tri-State Band Festival

Summer returned to southwest Minnesota Saturday as Luverne hosted the 72nd Annual Tri-State Band Festival.
Seventeen bands marched down Main Street for the morning parade competition along with Luverne bands as hosts.
Nine bands participated in the afternoon field competition on the high school football field.
As temperatures reached into the 90s Saturday afternoon, emergency services dealt with many heat-related medical issues throughout the afternoon, according to festival organizers.
The field competition was halted for 15 minutes due to lightning in the area and a minutes-long downpour before the competition resumed.
This year marked the return of a parade marshal to lead the event down Main Street.
This year’s parade marshal was Maryln VanGrootheest, who served on the Tri-State Band Festival Committee from 2012 through 2020.
She represented festival committee members who retired in the past five years.
The selection of a parade marshal was stopped in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other honorees included Keith Graber (2010-2021), Seana Graber (2010-2021), Kathryn Hart (2020), Rachel Renken (2017-2022), Karen Roberts (2010-2022), Janet Slieter (2017-2022) and Nancy Scheidt (2012-2019.)
As announced during the parade, “Through their leadership and guidance, the Tri-State Band Festival continues to offer a great experience for marching band students in the Tri-State area.”
Results from the 2023 event include:
Parade Class A
1. Murray County Central.
2. Adrian-Ellsworth.
Field Class A
No Class A bands competed in the field competition.
Parade Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Christian.
2. West Central.
Field Class AA
1. West Central.
2. Lennox.
West Central earned outstanding woodwinds section and percussion, while Lennox was selected for outstanding auxiliary and drum major.
Parade Class AAA
1. Tea.
2. Stewartville.
Field Class AAA
1. O’Gorman.
2. Marshall.
Marshall was named outstanding woodwinds and percussion. O’Gorman had the outstanding auxiliary and drum major.
Parade Class AAAA
1. Worthington.
Field Class AAAA
1. Brandon Valley.
2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Brandon Valley earned outstanding woodwinds, percussion and auxiliary, while Sioux Falls Roosevelt earned outstanding drum major.
Marshall was awarded with the K.M. Getman award.
Sioux Falls Christian won the parade sweepstakes award.
Field sweepstakes was earned by Brandon Valley.
The people’s choice awards went to West Central in parade and Brandon Valley in field competition.
Brandon-Valley High School performed its field show called “Solstice” Saturday afternoon in front of the Luverne High School grandstand for the 72nd Annual Tri-State Band Festival.
Marshall High School completes its field show Saturday afternoon in front of a crowded grandstand that was emptied for 15 minutes due to a passing thunderstorm. Marshall’s performance earned a second-place trophy in Class AAA from the judges.
Several spectators donned umbrellas against the 90-degree temperatures Saturday afternoon. The umbrellas were also needed during a downpour that stopped the field competition for 15 minutes as people sought shelter in Luverne High School or under the bleachers.
The Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School band performs their field show titled “Encounters” Friday afternoon at the 72nd Annual Tri-State Band Festival. Roosevelt finished second in Class AAAA and was recognized with outstanding drum major honor.
William Johnson performs a trumpet solo Saturday afternoon during Luverne High School’s exhibition performance at the 72nd Annual Tri-State Band Festival field competition.
LHS brass players Kylie Kindt (left), Chris Bonilla, Zander Fountain, Kaitlin Conger, Ethan Van Batavia, Tyler Hodge and Hunter Cope perform Luverne High School’s field show called “To the Stars.”
Drum major William Johnson (far left) directs the Luverne High School band in their field performance titled “To the Stars” at the Tri-State Band Festival Saturday on the LHS football field.
Tri-State Band Festival parade marshal Maryln VanGrootheest waves to the crowd lining Main Street Luverne Saturday morning for the 72nd annual event. VanGrootheest served on the Tri-State Band Festival Committee from 2012-2020. She’s being driven by Judy Miller.
Sioux Falls Lutheran’s railroad-inspired parade performance earned the group first place in Class AA parade at Saturday’s Tri-State Band Festival in Luverne.
The Luverne Middle School marching band plays the school song as it leads the Tri-State Band Festival parade Saturday morning in Luverne. Seventeen bands performed in the parade competition. Nine bands participated in the afternoon field competition.
Quinn Steve marches with the Adrian-Ellsworth High School’s performance of “September,” by Earth, Wind and Fire.
Sioux Falls Christian marching band members turn to parade watchers as they finish their parade song before entering the judging area.
Crowds line both sides of Main Street Luverne for the four-block parade route. The Dell Rapids High School Marching Quarriers competed in Class AA with four other schools.
Color guard members lead the cheers for the Luverne High School marching band. Pictured from left are Kailee Sandbulte, Sophia Remme, Jessika Tunnissen, Nora Louwagie, Caitlyn Kindt and Rayann Remme.
The crowd along Main Street Luverne cheers for the Luverne High School marching band, as the 17th and last band performing at Saturday’s Tri-State Band Festival parade. As the host band, the LHS band performance was not scored by the judges.
Carrying the sign for the Luverne High School marching band are (from left) Zoey Berghorst, Bridget Sandbulte, Hadley Vanderburg, Charlotte Happeny, Maximo Williamson, Abby Boltjes, Lydia Jarchow and Hannah Kempema.