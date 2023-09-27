Tri-State Band Fest is Sept. 30

Twenty-three bands and 1,500 students from around the tri-state area will perform Saturday in the 72nd annual Tri-State Band Festival.

The parade competition begins at 9:30 a.m. on Luverne’s Main Street.

Seventeen bands will be part of the parade, with bleachers available for spectators at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Main Street, where the judging station is also located.

Nine bands will participate in Saturday’s field competition beginning at 12:30 p.m. on the Luverne High School football field.

Admission to the field competition is the purchase of a festival button for $10. This year’s button was designed by LHS junior Ryker Johnson.

Hosts for the Tri-State Band Festival are the Luverne middle and high school bands, who will participate but will not compete.

Bands from Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa attending Saturday’s event include:

•From Minnesota: Adrian-Ellsworth, Murray County Central, Pipestone, Marshall, Stewartville, Tracy and Worthington.

•From South Dakota: Baltic, Brandon Valley, Dell Rapids, Garretson, Lennox, Madison Central, Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Falls Lutheran, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Tea Area and West Central.

•From Iowa: Boyden-Hull and George-Little Rock.

The Tri-State Band Festival is one of the longest-running community marching band competitions in the region, according to the Luverne Area Chamber.

Many of the bands, including Luverne, will also compete in Saturday evening’s Big Sioux Review in Brandon, South Dakota.

More information can be found at tri-statebandfestival.com. The Luverne Area Chamber can be reached at 507-283-4061.